Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC) Short Interest Down 33.0% in March

Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 158,500 shares, a decrease of 33.0% from the March 15th total of 236,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 541,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ AGC opened at $12.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.70 and its 200 day moving average is $12.97. Altimeter Growth has a 1-year low of $10.79 and a 1-year high of $18.11.

Get Altimeter Growth alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Altimeter Growth in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth in the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Altimeter Growth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Altimeter Growth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,000.

Altimeter Growth Corp. is a blank check company. The company was founded in in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Altimeter Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimeter Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.