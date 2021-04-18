AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.19.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ATGFF shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of AltaGas in a research note on Friday, January 29th. CIBC lifted their price objective on AltaGas from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AltaGas from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities raised AltaGas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th.

Shares of AltaGas stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,010. AltaGas has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.83.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

