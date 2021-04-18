Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) PT Raised to $2,600.00 at Cowen

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Cowen from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,390.00 price target (up from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,280.05.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,297.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,109.29 and a 200 day moving average of $1,857.23. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,209.71 and a 52 week high of $2,306.60.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 2,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $5,434,020.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,305.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,104 shares of company stock valued at $35,725,438. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,443,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,550,863,000 after buying an additional 46,822 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,753,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,583,766,000 after buying an additional 66,564 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,888,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,059,434,000 after buying an additional 73,880 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,789,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,886,654,000 after buying an additional 106,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,396,316,000 after buying an additional 152,485 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

