Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Reduced by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.1% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 360 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 180 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 159 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 1,658 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,280,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,151.57.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,282.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,097.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,849.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,205.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,296.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.11, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.