Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Verde Capital Management

Verde Capital Management lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 44.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price (up from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,151.57.

Alphabet stock traded down $4.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,281.03. The company had a trading volume of 30,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,827. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,092.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,845.35. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,205.00 and a 12 month high of $2,296.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $15.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

