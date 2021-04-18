Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 877 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.5% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,151.57.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $2.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,282.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,313,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,827. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,097.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,849.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,205.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,296.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.