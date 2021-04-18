Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Verde Capital Management

Verde Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 844 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.8% of Verde Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 100.9% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 76,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 38,175 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 46.2% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,493.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,280.05.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,243.44, for a total transaction of $157,040.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,580.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,104 shares of company stock worth $35,725,438 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOG stock traded down $3.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,292.83. The company had a trading volume of 23,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,068. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,209.71 and a 1 year high of $2,306.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.31, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,105.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,853.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

