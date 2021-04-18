AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) & Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Financial Contrast

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) and Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares AlloVir and Idera Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AlloVir N/A N/A N/A Idera Pharmaceuticals N/A -771.38% -34.32%

This table compares AlloVir and Idera Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AlloVir N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Idera Pharmaceuticals $1.45 million 32.06 -$56.51 million ($1.57) -0.70

AlloVir has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Idera Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for AlloVir and Idera Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AlloVir 0 0 4 0 3.00 Idera Pharmaceuticals 0 5 0 0 2.00

AlloVir presently has a consensus target price of $48.75, indicating a potential upside of 120.79%. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 263.64%. Given Idera Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Idera Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than AlloVir.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.1% of AlloVir shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.1% of Idera Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of AlloVir shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Idera Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AlloVir beats Idera Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AlloVir

Allovir, Inc., a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6. Its preclinical and clinical development product candidates include ALVR106 for respiratory syncytial virus, influenza, parainfluenza virus, and human metapneumovirus; ALVR109 to treat SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19; ALVR107 for treating hepatitis B; and ALVR108 to treat human herpesvirus-8, including Kaposi's sarcoma, primary effusion lymphoma, and multicentric Castleman's diseases. The company was formerly known as ViraCyte, Inc. and changed its name to Allovir, Inc. in May 2019. Allovir, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer. The company has a collaboration and supply agreement with AbbVie Inc. and Bristol-Meyers Squibb. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania.

