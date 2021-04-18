Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Stock Position Raised by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNT. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 72.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNT stock opened at $56.16 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $44.36 and a 12 month high of $58.10. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $817.00 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.403 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.70%.

LNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alliant Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.71.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

