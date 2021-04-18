Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Has $978,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 89.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $346,161,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $165,535,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,501,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,511,000 after buying an additional 263,365 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 847,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,167,000 after purchasing an additional 226,326 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,016,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VO stock traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $230.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,043,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,431. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $221.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.30. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $139.33 and a one year high of $230.78.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.