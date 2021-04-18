Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Has $612,000 Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,204 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Capital acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

T stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.75. The company had a trading volume of 26,490,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,483,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.98. The company has a market capitalization of $212.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.47.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.