Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises 1.7% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth about $349,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 81,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,316,000 after buying an additional 11,815 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after buying an additional 6,358 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth about $539,000. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 6,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $868,190.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 629,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,120,667 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG traded up $1.64 on Friday, hitting $137.24. The company had a trading volume of 7,945,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,300,416. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.35. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $111.25 and a 52 week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Independent Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.50.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

