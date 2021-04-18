Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $663.65 Million

Analysts expect Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) to post sales of $663.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Allegion’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $666.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $661.00 million. Allegion posted sales of $674.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Allegion will report full-year sales of $2.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Allegion.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.85 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 11.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Longbow Research raised Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays raised Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Allegion from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.56.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,185,748 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $836,277,000 after acquiring an additional 287,390 shares in the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 1,034,375 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $120,381,000 after acquiring an additional 176,967 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at $91,348,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 737,946 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $85,882,000 after acquiring an additional 29,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 655,796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,322,000 after acquiring an additional 11,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

ALLE stock traded up $2.48 on Tuesday, reaching $133.01. 636,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,373. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.44 and a 200-day moving average of $113.27. Allegion has a twelve month low of $89.83 and a twelve month high of $134.44. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 41.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 29.45%.

About Allegion

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegion (ALLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.