Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, an increase of 74.3% from the March 15th total of 631,000 shares. Approximately 7.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days.

In other news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.10, for a total transaction of $99,045.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,471.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 14,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total transaction of $3,166,388.48. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,647 shares of company stock valued at $4,045,560. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 538.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $244.08 on Friday. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $271.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $250.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -40.48 and a beta of 1.71.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.44) by $1.32. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $246.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. Allegiant Travel’s quarterly revenue was down 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post -10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

ALGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Allegiant Travel from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegiant Travel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.40.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.