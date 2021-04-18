Allegiant Private Advisors LLC Has $890,000 Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Allegiant Private Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,426 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the quarter. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the first quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 75,727 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $9,075,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 91,145 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 9,568 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total value of $64,887.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,878 shares in the company, valued at $8,207,684.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $755,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,550 shares in the company, valued at $6,278,274.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $124.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.97. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $86.16 and a fifty-two week high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $220.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.39.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

