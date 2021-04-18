Allegiant Private Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Allegiant Private Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the quarter. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $4,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VT. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,838,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 40,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,712,000 after buying an additional 18,710 shares during the period. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 6,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Neumann Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 25,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period.

VT opened at $101.83 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $65.02 and a 12 month high of $101.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.90.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

