Allegiant Private Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Allegiant Private Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.6% of Allegiant Private Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $153.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $82.40 and a 1 year high of $161.69. The company has a market capitalization of $464.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Insiders have sold a total of 83,141 shares of company stock valued at $12,082,545 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

