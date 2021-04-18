Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $42.05

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$42.05 and traded as high as C$42.06. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at C$41.74, with a volume of 1,341,754 shares.

ATD.B has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$52.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$55.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$48.15.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$44.98 billion and a PE ratio of 17.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$40.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$42.03.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

