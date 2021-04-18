Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by RBA Wealth Management LLC

RBA Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BABA traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $238.79. 358,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,438,455. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $232.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $189.53 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The firm has a market cap of $646.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $18.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BABA. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $407.00 price objective (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.88.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

