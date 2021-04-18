Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $319.88.

Several brokerages recently commented on BABA. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank increased its position in Alibaba Group by 295.2% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Alibaba Group by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its position in Alibaba Group by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 2,226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Motco boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5,461.5% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 723 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $238.69. 14,292,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,438,455. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $232.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.41. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $189.53 and a 52 week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $18.19 EPS. Analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

