Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Given a C$17.50 Price Target by CSFB Analysts

CSFB set a C$17.50 target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities to C$17.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$18.25.

TSE AQN opened at C$20.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$12.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$19.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.69. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of C$16.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.49.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$641.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$625.96 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.7903828 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.393 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.26%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

