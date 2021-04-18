Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $165.22

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $165.22 and last traded at $163.99, with a volume of 253653 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $157.54.

ALXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $156.00 price target (down from $196.00) on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.32.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.09. The stock has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.24, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALXN. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,687,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $2,343,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $184,465,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 9,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

