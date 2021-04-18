Alcoa (NYSE:AA) PT Raised to $38.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its target price upped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Alcoa from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.70.

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $35.63 on Friday. Alcoa has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $34.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 2,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $87,091.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,192.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,029,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 490,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,302,000 after purchasing an additional 46,960 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the third quarter worth approximately $618,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

