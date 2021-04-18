Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Stock Holdings Lowered by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 316,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,864 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.17% of Alcoa worth $7,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,218,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,910 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,058,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 370.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,487,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,436 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,401,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,925,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,367 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Alcoa from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $20.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.70.

In related news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 2,731 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $87,091.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,562 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,389,192.18.

NYSE AA opened at $35.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Alcoa Co. has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $34.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 2.51.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

