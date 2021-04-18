Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $754.03 Million

Equities analysts expect Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) to post $754.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Albemarle’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $771.19 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $737.40 million. Albemarle reported sales of $738.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full year sales of $3.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.12 billion to $3.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $4.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Albemarle.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $879.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.15 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share.

ALB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Argus increased their target price on Albemarle from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Albemarle from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Albemarle from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.30.

In other Albemarle news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $2,356,680.28. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $234,066.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,603,220.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,477 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,196. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 79.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Albemarle stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.03. The stock had a trading volume of 727,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,442. The firm has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $55.75 and a 12 month high of $188.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.44 and its 200 day moving average is $139.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.83%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

