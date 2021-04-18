Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Sold by WealthTrust Axiom LLC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,166 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALK. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.29.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,025. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.39 and a 1-year high of $74.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.60 and a 200 day moving average of $53.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.91) by $0.36. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The company had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total transaction of $201,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,483.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Michael Berry sold 963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $59,840.82. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,244.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,908. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

