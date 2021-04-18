Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.19.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AGI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $19.25 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

NYSE AGI traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $8.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,920,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,144,583. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.91 and a 200-day moving average of $8.45. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $11.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $226.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.67 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGI. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

