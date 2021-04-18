Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Aixtron in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Aixtron in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Aixtron alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS AIXXF opened at $23.04 on Wednesday. Aixtron has a one year low of $8.68 and a one year high of $24.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.48.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Aixtron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aixtron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.