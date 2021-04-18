Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) have received a consensus rating of “Sell” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Air France-KLM from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air France-KLM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

OTCMKTS:AFLYY opened at $6.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.24 and its 200-day moving average is $5.49. Air France-KLM has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $7.12. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.61.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Air France-KLM had a negative return on equity of 678.23% and a negative net margin of 38.76%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Air France-KLM will post -17.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.