Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Increases Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.217 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

Agree Realty has increased its dividend by 18.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Agree Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 134.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Agree Realty to earn $3.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.3%.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

NYSE:ADC opened at $68.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.45. Agree Realty has a 12 month low of $54.94 and a 12 month high of $72.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31 and a beta of 0.25.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.41). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 39.39%. On average, research analysts forecast that Agree Realty will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Simon Leopold purchased 2,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.75 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,117,473.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.50 per share, with a total value of $635,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 245,613 shares in the company, valued at $15,596,425.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 19,870 shares of company stock worth $1,263,111. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADC. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.47.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.