Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Purchased by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 244.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Truehand Inc bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 15,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total transaction of $1,966,274.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,358,692.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 8,966 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $1,187,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,795,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,273 shares of company stock worth $5,832,725.

Shares of A stock opened at $134.58 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.42 and a 12-month high of $136.98. The company has a market capitalization of $41.01 billion, a PE ratio of 58.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.84.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.