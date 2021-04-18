Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.00.

AGPYY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Agile Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agile Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

OTCMKTS AGPYY opened at $68.35 on Friday. Agile Group has a 1-year low of $64.95 and a 1-year high of $68.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.33.

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a land bank with a total gross floor area of 39.70 million square meters in 75 cities located in Southern China region, Eastern China region, Western China region, Central China region, Hainan and Yunnan region, Northeast China region, Northern China region, Hong Kong, and internationally.

