Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (AIH) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th.

AIH opened at $5.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.78. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $9.57. The company has a market capitalization of $127.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of -0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Company Profile

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments comprising minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, including laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.

