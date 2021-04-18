Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (AIH) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th.

AIH opened at $5.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.78. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $9.57. The company has a market capitalization of $127.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of -0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments comprising minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, including laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.