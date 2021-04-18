AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 185 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,993 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management lifted its stake in NIKE by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,414 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 8,542 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $134.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $212.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.11 and a 52-week high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.61.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. HSBC boosted their price target on NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.89.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

