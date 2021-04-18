AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 1,674 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,870 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter valued at $37,343,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 154,260 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after acquiring an additional 66,050 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,526,594 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $608,179,000 after acquiring an additional 300,377 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Global Strategic Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter valued at $500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of GSK opened at $37.75 on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $33.26 and a 12-month high of $43.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $101.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. GlaxoSmithKline’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.628 dividend. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.50%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.