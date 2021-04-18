AdvisorNet Financial Inc Makes New Investment in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 24,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,736,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 9,503 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $474,000. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $420,000.

Shares of SCHJ stock opened at $51.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.98 and its 200-day moving average is $51.34. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.96 and a 52-week high of $54.98.

