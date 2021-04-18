AdvisorNet Financial Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 290.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 676.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 32.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hubbell from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.33.

NYSE HUBB opened at $189.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $105.34 and a 1-year high of $196.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.35.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

In related news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total transaction of $526,587.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,703,307.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $179,960.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,496,284.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.