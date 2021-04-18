AdvisorNet Financial Inc Increases Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4,042.9% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $118.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $75.51 and a 12-month high of $119.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.4803 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.00%.

CNI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Canadian National Railway from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.47.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

