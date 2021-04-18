AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $970,000 Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 3.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Motco acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its position in Teradyne by 581.4% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $112,982.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,082,078.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 18,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.34, for a total value of $2,241,477.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,138 shares in the company, valued at $5,459,970.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,130 shares of company stock worth $24,106,370 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TER. Citigroup boosted their price target on Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Teradyne from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Teradyne from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.71.

Teradyne stock opened at $129.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.42 and a 52 week high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. The firm had revenue of $758.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 13.99%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

