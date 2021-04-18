AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $884,000 Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

LHX opened at $210.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.09 and a 12 month high of $211.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.69. The stock has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LHX. Citigroup reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.46.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Article: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.