AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $825,000 Holdings in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,357 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 29,423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Icahn Enterprises by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Icahn Enterprises by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Icahn Enterprises by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,640 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Icahn Enterprises by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,612 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 97.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Icahn Enterprises from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Icahn Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

NASDAQ:IEP opened at $57.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.27 and its 200-day moving average is $54.73. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 1-year low of $46.05 and a 1-year high of $69.10.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.08. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 19.30% and a negative net margin of 24.19%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post -8.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently -152.96%.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. The company's Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds.

