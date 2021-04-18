AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $670,000 Position in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,407 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Tri-Continental were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TY. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tri-Continental in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tri-Continental during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Tri-Continental in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tri-Continental in the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. 8.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tri-Continental alerts:

Shares of TY stock opened at $33.64 on Friday. Tri-Continental Co. has a 12-month low of $21.92 and a 12-month high of $33.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%.

Tri-Continental Profile

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Tri-Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri-Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.