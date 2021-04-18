AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $551,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,878 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 97,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 16,870 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,137,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 83,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 10,412 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 63,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 91,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter.

BSCM opened at $21.67 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.37 and a 1 year high of $21.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.75.

