AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at $11,012,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,404,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 78.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 132.9% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after buying an additional 25,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth about $80,000.

NASDAQ MBB opened at $108.59 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $108.10 and a twelve month high of $111.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.70.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

