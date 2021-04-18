AdvisorNet Financial Inc Grows Position in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROBO. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 307.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ROBO opened at $65.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.19. Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF has a 52-week low of $34.91 and a 52-week high of $72.28.

