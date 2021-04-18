AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 105 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 521.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter worth $85,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FDS opened at $319.27 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.73 and a 52-week high of $363.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.18.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.02). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 51.42%. The business had revenue of $391.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.33%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,133 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.65, for a total value of $358,764.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.44, for a total value of $763,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,899.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,633 shares of company stock worth $2,664,764. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

FDS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.30.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

