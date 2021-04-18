AdvisorNet Financial Inc Boosts Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of C. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $1,832,503,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,785,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512,418 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,116,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999,115 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 469.8% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 5,189,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278,703 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,866,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079,578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $72.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.76 and a twelve month high of $76.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Argus increased their price target on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.72.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

