AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 4,237 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 45.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 270.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 25,358 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 32,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $100.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.77. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.46 and a 12 month high of $106.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.69%.

CHRW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Vertical Research assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.61.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

