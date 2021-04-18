Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) Price Target Raised to C$4.25

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial to C$4.25 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$3.50 price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$3.50 price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$4.08.

TSE AAV opened at C$3.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of C$615.13 million and a PE ratio of -2.16. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of C$1.51 and a 52-week high of C$3.46.

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$69.93 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Advantage Oil & Gas will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advantage Oil & Gas news, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.96, for a total value of C$148,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,350,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,996,458.80.

Advantage Oil & Gas Company Profile

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

