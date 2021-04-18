Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Price Target Raised to $5.50

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from $4.50 to $5.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. CIBC raised shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3.25 to $3.75 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.03.

OTCMKTS AAVVF opened at $2.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $490.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.83. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $2.73.

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $53.66 million for the quarter. Advantage Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 133.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

